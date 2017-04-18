One of the suspected killers of a Police Inspector attached to Umuahia Zone 9 and a 30-year-old staff of Ecobank in Okigwe town, Enyioma Okwudiri at the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state was on Sunday, April 16 shot dead by operatives of the Imo State police command.

This is coming nine days after some policemen killed another suspected mastermind of the killings, simply identified as Amobi, aka, Toosolo, in Aba, Abia state.

Some gunmen had on March 1, 2017, shot dead the inspector on Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway and made away with his Toyota Corolla which he was travelling in.

They equally attacked and killed Okwudiri and a 38-year-old Nanman Lamak, who hailed from Plateau state.

The gunmen also shot dead two other persons who were making use of an Automated Teller Machine before fleeing the Okigwe town.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the killing of the suspected armed robber, disclosed on Monday that he was arrested on Sunday at a guest house in Okigwe town known as “Beghe guest in ” flowing a tipoff.

Enwerem, a Deputy Superintendent of Police who alleged that Okorie was part of the gang that killed over five persons on March 1, 2017, which included the slain inspector and the bank staff, stated that the suspected armed robber engaged policemen in a gun duel on sighting the presence of the operatives of the command at the guest house.

The Police spokesperson said “On seeing our men at the premises of Beghe guest in Okigwe, Chimaobi Okorie engaged the policemen in a shootout and attempted to escape through the fence of the hotel, but he was demobilised by the operatives.

“He was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later confirmed dead by the doctor “.