A police orderly was on Friday, May 5 killed after a Chinese contractor he was guarding was attacked by armed robbers.

The expatriate had withdrawn N10m from a Diamond Bank branch on Item Street in Owerri, the Imo State Capital when the men of the underworld attacked the car he was in after coming out of the bank.

One of the three robbers shot at the expatriate.

A source said , “ Immediately the foreigner was driven out of the bank premises in his black Toyota with the number plate Abuja 723 JR by his driver , the gunmen who were already waiting double -crossed his vehicle.

“ Two of them jumped out of their car and attacked their target . ”

Attempt made by the driver to rush the police orderly, and the white man to a nearby hospital met a brick wall as he was alleged to have run into a traffic jam along prison junction by Okigwe road, Owerri, and an effort made to take one-way resulted to a collision with an oncoming vehicle loaded with passengers.

The police officer identified as an inspector in the the Nigeria Police Force was killed while the Chinese man sustained bullet wound but is recovering at an undisclosed hospital.

The corpse of the police officer, identified as Hussain Jamaiz has been evacuated and taken to the morgue by the officers of Imo Police Command.