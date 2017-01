The Lagos State Police Command has said it is aware of the nationwide protest to be led by Music legend Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face on February 5.

The State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in lagos.

In his address on the protest, the police chief said although his command is yet to be officially notified, he assured that the police would not allow unscrupulous elements to hijack the protest.