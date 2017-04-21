The Abuja residence of Former Gombe State Governor and sitting Senator, Danjuma Goje was raided on Thursday evening, April 20 by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The operation, it was gathered, was in connection with ongoing corruption investigation against the ex-governor.

Findings indicated that some vital documents were recovered during the operation, but their importance to the police probe could not be immediately ascertained.

Goje is being prosecuted for money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A senior police officer, who confirmed the raid explained that the raid was carried out by some police teams as part of a wider probe of the senator.

The source simply said, “It is true that our men raided Senator Goje’s residence in Abuja, as part of a wider investigation. Some documents were recovered from his house, but it is too early to know the significance of the recoveries.”

The former governor, who now represents Gombe-Central senatorial district, is currently standing trial before a Federal High Court for alleged fraud.

He was also accused of contract inflation and spending N1bn on dictionaries for primary schools during his tenure.