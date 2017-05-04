The Sharada residence of Lawan Musa Kwankwaso, the younger brother of former Kano State residence, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso was on Wednesday night, May 3 raided by police detectives, believed to be from Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The detectives ransacked Lawan’s home in search of certain documents relating to the former governor.

According to our source, “the heavily armed squad sneaked into the ancient city of Kano and registered their presence at Sharada Police station to ensure a hitch-free operation.

“The team is after certain documents linking the younger Kwankwaso to his elder brother in their investigation of corruption against him, in a search that lasted over three hours.”

The Media Aide to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Hajiya Binta Spikin, confirmed that the police raided the residence of the younger Kwankwaso and conducted a search.