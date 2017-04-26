The Nigeria Police Force has said it would look into comments made by one of its officers Inusa Saidu Biu in Borno State.

Biu, a police officer from Biu local government area in southern Borno state threatened to kill 200 people if President Muhammadu Buhari whom according to him was poisoned but was saved by God, dies.

In its reaction, the Force Public Relations officer (FPRO), said it has commenced investigations into ‘the unfortunate Personal comments made by the alleged Police officer named Inusa Saidu Biu on his Facebook account.’

‘Police officers are not to make unauthorised public comments,’ the FPRO noted.