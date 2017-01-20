Police operatives in Abia State have recovered a 4-year-old girl allegedly stolen in Enugu State by her mother’s younger sister and her boyfriend, and sold to one Florence Nwokocha for N350,000.

The Enugu State Police Command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, said report of the missing girl was made to the police on December 15, 2016. In the course of investigation, one Chinedu Chukwu, the immediate younger sister to the mother of the victim, was nabbed.

Her boyfriend, Osunkwo Chinonso, was also nabbed. They had, on that fateful day, conspired and proceeded to the girl’s school and allegedly tricked and whisked her away to Iho Olokoro in Umuahia, Abia State, where they sold her for N350,000, to Florence Nwokocha.

Vanguard reports that Nwokocha was arrested and she assisted the police to recover the girl on January 16, 2016, from where she was kept at Faulks Road in Aba, Abia State, awaiting another buyer with a fabulous amount of money.

The girl’s mother, Mrs Irechukwu, was, however, shocked by her immediate younger sister’s involvement, saying that she never believed that her sister could do such a thing to her.