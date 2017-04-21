The Nigeria Police Force has released former New Media Director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deji Adeyanju.

He took to his twitter page to announce his release, he wrote, “Released. I have told them that the protests will continue. We will not STOP and we will not be cowed.”

Recall that Adeyanju, who doubles as convener of Concerned Nigeria group was earlier arrested at the Unity Fountain with another leader of the movement, Brian Jonah Dennis.

Deji had yesterday informed Nigerians that protest organized against the Nigerian government over its insistence on the secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu would kick off in Abuja today.

However, Adeyanju, in a series of tweets, claimed that all entrances to the Unity Fountain were barricaded by men of the Nigeria Police before he was whisked away by the officers

He has been in the forefront of the campaign calling for the immediate release of all political prisoners, including the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.