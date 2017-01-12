The Lagos State Police Command has given details of how Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore was arrested earlier yesterday, January 11.

Mr. Sowore, who has since been released, was arrested over alleged threat to life on CheckoutInternational Magazine’s publisher, Lekan Fatodu.

Fatodu also accused him of criminal defamation.

Below is the press statement from the police:

Today, 11/1/2017 at about 15:39hrs, a distress call was received by the Lagos State Police Command that Mr Omoyele Sowore – Publisher of Sahara Reporters was being attacked by suspected hoodlums around Isaac John street, GRA ikeja.

The police swiftly responded, and upon arrival at the scene contrary to the report that a robbery attack was taking place, the police met the duo of Mr Omoyele Sowore and Mr Lekan Fatodu engaged in a brawl/altercation. With a view to ascertaining what led to the false alarm of a robbery, both parties were taken before the Commissioner of Police.

In the course of police intervention, it was found out that the brawl is in connection with an earlier complaint of alleged threat to life, defamation of character and blackmail made by Lekan against Omoyele. Both parties were subsequently referred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti where the case has been under investigation.

SP DOLAPO BADMOS

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.

LAGOS STATE COMMAND