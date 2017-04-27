All documents carted away by the Police during a raid on the Abuja residence of Senator Danjuma Goje were on Thursday, April 27 returned.

This was following the directive from the National Assembly to the Inspector Genral of Police, Idris Ibrahim that the documents be returned.

Members of the Nigeria Police had last Wednesday, April 19 searched Goje’s house, with the Senator alleging that some documents relating to the 2017 budget were removed. But the police denied it took away the 2017 budget document, explaining that it removed some cash, which included N18m and over $19,000.

The Force further said documents removed from the lawmaker’s residence include a note on the proposed assassination of a prominent politician and a laptop.