One Ifeanyi Ezenwa who is an inmate of the Kuje Maximum Prison, Abuja, has been accused by the Police of coordinating series of frauds, which netted members of his syndicate millions of naira, PUNCH reports.

According to the Inspector-General Police Special Intelligence Response Team, which burst the syndicate, the members of the gang specialised in defrauding their victims, especially businessmen through the use of fake bank alerts.

Ezenwa was described as a notorious fraudster, who had defrauded car and auto spare parts dealers in many states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A source at the IRT explained that the syndicate operated by approaching traders intending to buy goods from them.

The source said, “After negotiations, they would ask their victims to forward their account number in order to do a money transfer. They would inform their victim that the transfer had been made and the victim would receive an alert to the effect. But when a victim goes to the bank to confirm his balance, the money would not be in the account.

“They did this mostly late on Fridays knowing that banks do not work on weekends and the victim may not be able to make any confirmation in the banking halls.

“Usually, some victims would release the goods to them. The leader of the gang who is in prison, uses a smart phone that is connected to the internet and browses through online retail sites like OLX, JiJi and Jumia, where he connects with people who wants to sell their valuables especially cars, chatting with them via Whatsapp.”

It was learnt that when he buys a vehicle, usually very expensive ones, he ensures that he is dealing with rightful owner of the vehicle and he would send members of his syndicate to verify the real state of the vehicle. He then proceed to use the same fake banking alert method to swindle the victim.

The police said the syndicate had defrauded their various victims of expensive vehicles such as Mercedes G Wagon, Hummer, Toyota Highlander SUVs.