A 58-year-old textile dealer who tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Lagos Lagoon was today, March 24 rescued by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Police Command, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

In a statement issued by the police detachment said the incident occurred at about 11:25 a.m. in Lagos.

The statement reads, “Shortly after the report of Mrs. Abigael Ogunyinka who was rescued by fishermen in Lagos Lagoon early Friday morning, another woman was today prevented at about 11:25 a.m from leaping into the Lagoon by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos state Police Command.

“The lady, Taiwo Momoh, 58, a textile dealer in Lagos Island, had put off her shoes and was wrapping her dress around her when men of RRS 226 prevented her from jumping.

The woman disclosed that she was pushed to committing suicide in order to put an end to her constant sleeplessness and shame occasioned by her indebtedness to three Swiss textile dealers.

“She emphasized that most of the time, she has been having sleepless nights and seeing the ghosts of the creditors whenever she was alone.

“Momoh, a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God disclosed that on several occasions she had attempted to see her Parish Pastor to identify with her problem and for the church to help her raise money to meet her Swiss Creditors in order to assure them that she would pay their money.

“She noted that she was only allowed to see the second in command, which has yielded no fruits.

“Added to all these, my first son, whom I felt would stand by me and console me abandoned me. By the time I’m gone, maybe he would come around and inherit what is left.