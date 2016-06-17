Men of the Ogun State Police Command, on Thursday, reportedly stormed the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Lagos-Ibadan expressway and arrested 236 people inside the church auditorium.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed this to the New Telegraph newspaper, said the raid was as a result of reports and intelligence gathering that revealed that people with questionable character use the auditorium as refuge after committing crime.
“Our men carried out the raid in the early hours of Thursday after a series of report that criminals have taken the RCCG Auditorium at Kilometre 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, as hideout.
“As early as 2am, they arrested 236 persons, 165 are males while 71 are females.
“The suspects are currently being screened. Those who have genuine reason to be at the auditorium for prayer would be released while those who cannot identify themselves would be prosecuted,” the PPRO said.
Imagine God forbid! Dese born again criminals are seeking refuge in a church sanctuary haba! Now dat goblin Kemi can open dat her nonsense mouth to b talking rot! Papa Adeboye pls don’t allow dese hardened criminals to deface d house of God!
God have mercy on those of police men whose entered Church and arrested people.
judgement starts from the church, this day people are deceiving others in the name of miracle, Nigerian please be wise.
If those arrested are the die hard & wanted criminals, it will serve to prevent terorrists from turning churches in yoruba land to their hideouts.
Let them not be harmed rather be monitored bcos I can see that God arrested even from bad incoming danger in their lifes
Give me a break! These are criminals!
Pastor Adeboye is a strong man of God,even the God father of my Papa Oyedepo.So he is a geniuine Man of God odained by Christ himself,so I think his prayers arrested those people to come and serve him
You people sound crazy! They are talking about criminals!
They been committing crimes, now they are gucking holy! Give me a break! What a cover up!