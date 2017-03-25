The Police are yet to release the national commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh who they arrested last Sunday, March 19, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

Akoh was arrested after he turned himself in at the FCT command headquarters, saying he learnt the police were looking for him.

He was detained at a facility run by the police special anti-robbery squad in Abuja and it has been learnt that since he has not been released since the evening of his arrest.

The police revealed on Friday evening, March 24 that the Peace Corps Commandant was charged to court earlier in the week, although the claim was disputed by sources close to the commandant.

“We arraigned him at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday,” FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah.

Mr. Manzah declined further questions on the matter, including whether the police procured a court order to continue holding Mr. Akoh in detention beyond the legally-allowed 48 hours.

But two sources close to Mr. Akoh said the police did not arraign the commandant.

The sources said the police tried to arraign him before Gabriel Kolawole of the Abuja Division, but the judge declined to entertain the case immediately.

“Justice Kolawole asked them to come back on March 28 for the case,” one of the sources said.