A trigger-happy police officer on Sunday evening, December 18 allegedly murdered Engr. Omayone Simeon Dottie in Warri, Delta State.

The 34-year-old father of twins was allegedly shot three times by an unidentified Mobile Policeman attached to Warri Refinery and Petrochemicals Company, WRPC Pipeline along Ifiekporo in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

He was taken to NNPC Clinic, later Central Hospital, Warri, where he was confirmed dead, before his body was deposited at the Central Hospital, Warri Morgue. A Facebook post published by the (NAIG) reads:

“ The National Association of Itsekiri Graduates (NAIG) strongly condemn the gruesome murder of one of our brother, Husband, and Father Mr. Omayone Simeon Dottie who was murdered in cold blood by men of the Nigerian Police Force on the evening of Sunday December 18, 2016.

We wish to appeal to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police Delta State that this issue be treated with all the seriousness it deserves, to see that Justice is serve both to the deceased, his immediate family, and The trigger happy mobile police man. We want the Mobile police man not just arrested but prosecuted by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), and made to face the consequences of his actions. As a body we will follow this case to a logical conclusion that justice is serve on the trigger happy mobile police man”Contrary to speculations, late Dottie was described as responsible man who loved peace and was not involved in any illegal activities.”

The President of Itsekiri Native Youth Council, INYC, Comrade Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, who strongly condemned the killing of Engr. Dottie, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum effective Monday December 19 to the Nigeria Police Force, the management of NNPC, NPDC, DPR and PPMC to immediately bring the culprit to book and stop the unwarranted killing of Itsekiris.

Narrating how her husband was killed, wife of the victim, Mrs. Ama Dottie said she had called and warned him not to walk towards the pipeline immediately they returned from a child dedication on the fateful day.

See more photos below;