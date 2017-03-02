A Police Sergeant, Iseke Koradam has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command while allegedly attempting to steal a newborn baby at a hospital in Oke-Uvuru, in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state .

His arrest came at a time the suspected killers of Oscar Okebata, a retired soldier in the American Army who was robbed and murdered in Atta, in the Ikeduru LGA, on January 12,2017, were also arrested.

At a press briefing in Owerri, the state capital on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, said Chukwu Osondu, Stanley Uchechukwu, Kelvin Onyekachi and Promise Uchendu were apprehended with “concrete evidence that showed that they murdered the ex-solider” who was in the state for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The CP added that the suspects allegedly sold Okebata’s Samsung Galaxy Note 5 handset at N125,000, which led to their arrest by the operatives of the command.

Lakanu said, “The suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of one Oscar Okebata of Achi Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, an American veteran solider who returned home for Yuletide last year”.

“The victim’s Samsung Galaxy Note 5 was sold at N125,000. It was the mobile phone that led policemen to the suspects, leading to their arrest.”

The CP equally disclosed that the police sergeant and his gang who allegedly planned to steal the newborn baby had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.