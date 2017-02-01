A riot policeman, Idiahgbe Iyobosa allegedly battered a 30-year-old woman, Oluchukwu Ezemaduka, breaking her jaw in the process.

The victim is currently battling with a damaged jaw at a private hospital, West Care Specialist Hospital in Akowonjo, Lagos.

Iyobosa, who is attached to a bank in the FESTAC Town, was said to have repeatedly hit the woman in the jaw with his service boots until blood gushed out.

Oluchukwu is the friend and roommate of Iyobosa’s girlfriend, Maryjane Anyagwa. The friends live on Awoyemi Street, off Coker Road, Ejigbo.

PUNCH learnt that Iyobosa had visited his girlfriend in Ejigbo on Saturday, January 21, at about 9pm, with a view to passing the night at her place, but met only Oluchukwu at home.

He was said to have got enraged and resorted to the assault as the victim told him that she didn’t know Anyagwa’s whereabouts.

Oluchukwu, who managed to speak from her sick bed, said the policeman ransacked the apartment, looking for his girlfriend.

Her friend, Anyagwa, stated that her relationship with Iyobosa was marred with threats and harassment, saying she was no longer interested in the relationship.

“He usually assault me too. Most times, he would not notify me that he would pass the night in my place. He would threaten to deal with me if I report him to the authorities or quit the relationship. I was afraid.

“We started dating each other about a year ago. I later knew that he is married with two kids. The wife had warned me to stay away from her husband.”