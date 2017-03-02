Policemen attached to a First Bank branch in Imo State on Thursday, March 2 clashed with an Airforce officer who was at the bank for transactions.

His clash with the Airforce office threw Douglas road, the commercial nerve center of Owerri, the Imo State into panic.

PUNCH gathered from eyewitnesses that the clash started when the Airforce officer, who is now hospitalized, came to make use of the Automated Teller Machine, but one of the police officers guarding the bank allegedly resisted him.

He said that the police officer denied the Airforce officer access to the ATM because he was bearing a firearm.

According to the eyewitnesses, the Airforce who was in a military camouflage resisted the police officer immediately.

An argument ensued which denigrated and led to a fight.

In the process, the Police officer allegedly shot the military officer.

The colleague of the shot Airforce officer regrouped and immediately stormed the bank premises which led to a free for all fight and shooting into the air sporadically by the police officers and the Airforce personnel.

It took the combined efforts of senior police officers and military police officers to calm the situation.

The shot Airforce officer was rushed to the hospital, where he was said to be recuperating.

The First Bank branch where the incident occurred was shut down immediately, as armed policemen cordoned off the area.