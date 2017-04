A woman was allegedly shot dead by a policeman on Tuesday evening, April 4 in the Onipanu toll gate area, Mushin, Lagos.

A Twitter user called Olorunloye tweeted that the woman was his mom and that the policeman was chasing internet fraudsters popularly called ‘yahoo boys’ when the incident happened.

He demanded justice and sent out several frantic tweets, including tweeting at the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, calling for intervention in the matter.