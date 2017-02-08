Nigerian musician, African China has shared a video of a police man who threatened to shoot him after leaving the set of Sound Sultan’s music video in Ajegunle in Lagos.

See what he wrote below and watch the video thereafter;

Nigeria see the kind of police men this Government put on our police station’s to serve dis nation…. After shooting @soundsultanmusic video in Aj I was about leaving after given money to Area boy’s.

Dis stupid police man jump in front of my car and threatened to shoot me. Naija make una see oh. Him beg me to Delete d video but I told him I will post it. @wazobiatvng @opetodolapo@aleeygiwa”.