Some Policemen allegedly opened fire on some students of the Osun State University while playing football on Saturday morning.

Two students were hit by the bullets, one of them Abiola Kazeem was said to be hit on the stomach and was rejected at two hospitals before he was taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Osogbo where he is now being treatment.

The other victim, Ibrahim , was said to have been hit by the bullet in the mouth.

He is currently receiving treatment at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital at Jolayemi area of Osogbo.

Some students living in the area told PUNCH that the policemen came to the football pitch and started shouting Yahoo boys, Yahoo boys and thereafter opened fire on the students.

The Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students in the South West, Mr. Saheed Afolabi, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said he rushed down to Oke Baale area to find out what happened and he was one of those who took the students to the hospital.

There is massive protest on major streets of Osogbo by students of the university and they are being joined by their colleagues to protest the shooting.

There are bonfires in some area by those protesting the shooting.

Some protesters, who gathered in front of Oke Baale Police Station, attempted to raze down the station but policemen on duty resisted them.