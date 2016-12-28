A suspected kidnapper, Suleiman Seidu has been apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command.

The 33-year-old who had allegedly kidnapped two residents of Kogi State for ransom, was said to be plotting the kidnap of a two-year-old when he was arrested.

PUNCH learnt that the suspect had contracted two of his friends to assist in the operation, when the police got wind of the plan.

He was said to have been arrested in the Owode area of Ogun State on Friday, December 23

A police source said a member of the RRS decoy team had infiltrated the kidnap gang.

He said, “We got a hint about the kidnap from one of the two persons that the prime suspect contracted. The man was not okay with the idea, so he came to tell us.

“A female member of the RRS decoy team joined the gang. She was given the job of taking care of members and the child after his abduction. For more than two weeks while the operation took shape, the investigator, pretending as an accomplice, got information from the prime suspect.

“The suspect told our mole that he had a motorcycle to aid him in the abduction of the boy, adding that the ransom would be N10m. He said the boy’s father was a landlord and a dealer in electrical appliances.”

After getting the nod of the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilayasu, the RRS team was said to have swooped on the suspect in his Ogun home and apprehended him.

The Kogi State indigene, upon his arrest confessed to the crime, saying he needed the money to treat his ailing mother.

The father of the child, Udwu, who had no inkling of the looming danger, thanked the police for the proactive action.