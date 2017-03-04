A former Polish presidential candidate and member of the European Parliament has disclosed that “women must earn less than men, because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent”.

The 74-year-old Janusz Korwin-Mikke said this during a debate this week on the gender pay gap.

He has previously said that women should not be allowed to vote and was investigated for incitement to rape in 2014 over remarks he made to the European Parliament.

Outraged by his comments on Wednesday, March 1 another parliamentary member, Iratxe Garcia Perez of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, fired back at him.

“Dear deputy, according to your opinion, I should not have the right to be here as a member of this parliament and I know it hurts and worries you that today women can sit in this house and represent European citizens with the same rights as you,” she said.

“I am here to defend all European women from men like you.”

The president of the Socialists and Democrats Group also responded, urging European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on Twitter to “sanction Mr. Korwin-Mikke for his shameful statements.”

The president of the Parliament opened an investigation Thursday into the comments, for which Korwin-Mikke could face sanctions.

