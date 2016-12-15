This year has been the one for Ponzi schemes as Nigerians have devised ways of generating extra revenues in the face of economic recession the country is currently grappling with.

Below are the Investment schemes or you can call it Ponzi schemes that have helped Nigerians out in trying times. It should be noted that not all are popular and you can get more information about each scheme by clicking on fonts that appeared different.

1.) MMM Nigeria: This is a community where people help each other. It gives you a technical platform which helps millions of participants worldwide to connect those who need help to those who are ready to provide help for free.

All transferred funds to another participant are your help given by your own good will to another one, absolutely gratis. If you are completely confident and certain in your actions and make your mind to participate, we kindly ask you to study carefully all warnings and instructions first.

2. ) NNN Nigeria: You start by registering, enter your bank account details(where you will receive money) then you click on Donate to make a donation with your spare money. You will have to wait over a week to be matched with another participant who needs help, you will pay to this participant’s account and submit your proof of payment on the portal.

3.) Ultimate Cycler:

Under Ultimate Cycler, When you register, you will need to donate the sum of N12,500 to a fellow member you registered under his link, and he will then confirm your donation.

Your registration will be complete when you have sent N12,500 ($25) to the person you are matched with.

After that, login to your ultimate Cycler account, click on “My Profile”, when your profile loads up, scroll down to the part that says “Payment Instructions.” Delete the default text you don’t need there and enter your bank account details there.

4.) iCharity

This is much similar to MMM, only difference is a user chooses who he/she want to pay money to or ‘help’ (peer to peer). Unlike MMM, where a system matches users with who they are to pay to, icharity allows its users to choose.

5.) Zar Fund:

This scheme is the 3rd most popular ponzi scheme in Nigeria. It helps with direct funding for customers financial needs.

6.) Crowd rising:

This works by you registering through an existing member, you will then add your bank details and upgrade to grade 1 by making payment of 7400naira to your uplines bank account.

Then You become a full member with a referral link that will enable you to refer others.

You are expected to introduce only 5 persons who are to pay #7400 each to your account, which will sum up to #37,000.