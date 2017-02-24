Christians who exploit people, lead double life and get involved in ‘dirty business’, scandalise the church have been advised to better be an atheist rather than be a greedy christian.

Pope Francis stated this in a sermon on Thursday, February 24 in Rome that but to be a Catholic like the above, it’s better to be an atheist. It is that, scandal. You destroy. You beat down, he said.

According to Vatican Radio. Examples of such scandals abound, the Pope said, adding that they destroy the church and the guilty Christian from within.

He imagines a wealthy Christian knocking at the gates of heaven and saying, “Here I am, Lord! I went to Church, I was close to you, I belong to this association, I did this. Don’t you remember all the offerings I made?” To which Jesus may reply, according to the Pope: “Yes, I remember. The offerings, I remember them: All dirty. All stolen from the poor. I don’t know you.’ That will be Jesus’ response to these scandalous people who live a double life.”

Thursday’s sermon is far from the first time Francis has targeted Christian hypocrites. In a sermon last February, the outspoken pope called out the “fakeness” of some Christians, who talk piously, but do nothing to help others.

“To be a Christian means to do the will of God and on the last day because all of us we will have one that day what shall the Lord ask us? Will He say: ‘What you have said about me?’ No. He shall ask us about the things we did.” It isn’t the first time the Pope has mentioned atheists, either.