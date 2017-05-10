A female postgraduate student of the Federal University of Technology Minna , Niger State, was stabbed to death by a man suspected to be her her fiancée.

It was learnt that Bolatito Ajuola, a student of Science Education, was killed at about 11pm on Monday at her off -campus residence.

Eyewitnesses said the man, Best Origboshe, was a worker in a company owned by the victim’ s father in Ondo State, when the duo began a romantic affair.

However, Origboshe was said to have lost his job, resulting in Ojuola asking him to join her in Minna. It was learnt that on Monday, Origboshe and Ajuola had returned from shopping when the victim prepared dinner and set the table for them to eat.

It was gathered that Origboshe was reluctant to eat the meal, claiming that it was too hot when ajuola queried him for shunning her food. An argument was reported to have ensued between them. A witness said , “During the argument, the man started beating the girl.

She rushed to the kitchen and emerged with a knife with which she injured her fiancé. The man afterwards went to a nearby store, where he bought a brand new knife which he allegedly used to stab her in the breast and in the stomach.”

A Professor in the university, who reportedly heard the cry from the house, rushed Ajuola and Origboshe to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead. Origboshe was initially being guarded at the hospital by some policemen, before he was later released to the police due to a crowd of students, who had gathered around the hospital.