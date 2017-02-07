Lawmakers experience first hand what Nigerians have been facing time for a long time as a power failure at Room 324, Senate New Building marred the screening of the non-career ambassadorial nominees for whom President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking legislative approval.
The light went off at exactly 12:13 pm. The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which is conducting the exercise for the 46 nominees, had to continue with the screening in darkness when light failed to come on.
View Comments “[PHOTOS] Drama As Power Failure Disrupts Senate Screening Of Ambassadorial Nominees”
CHAI,CHAI CHAI!!! WHAT A DEAD MAN STATE CALLED ZOO-NIGERIA! WHAT A KINGDOM OF DARKNESS UNDER HAUSA-FULANI MONKEYS AND YORUBA BABBOONS! IN 21ST CENTURY,SUCH DEMONS THE BIAFRAN YOUTH,THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD CAN NEVER LEAVE WITH THEM AGAIN.GOD FORBID! BIAFRAN REPUBLIC IS HERE#BIAFRA OR DEATH OVER NIGERIANS.