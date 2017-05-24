The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a pregnant beautician, identified simply as Oby, for allegedly beating her maid, Miracle, to death.

PUNCH reports that the mother of two had descended on the eight-year-old on Saturday, May 20, and beaten her till she collapsed and gave up the ghost.

The incident happened on Lateef Aregbe Street, Ago Palace Way, Okota, in the Isolo area of the state.

She was allegedly plotting with some persons to dispose of the corpse when some neighbours raised the alarm and reported the case to the police.

The suspect was subsequently detained at the Isolo Police Division.

A resident of the area said the suspect had been beating Miracle for months.

He explained that anytime Oby, who hailed from Anambra State, was confronted by neighbours, she would shun and insult them.

He said, “She is a beautician and has two children and she is heavily pregnant with her third child. Her husband was deported from Libya before he travelled again to Angola, where he is now based.

“She brought the victim and another girl by name Chinacherem, from their village in Anambra State some years ago. They were formerly going to school before she stopped them.

“However, anytime I visit their house, she was always beating this particular girl. Whenever people intervened, she would tell them to go away because she brought the girl from the village and it was none of their business.

“She usually maltreated the two girls and would wake them up as early as 4.30am to start working. She beat them for the least provocation.

“Early Saturday, she descended on Miracle again and beat her till she gave up. She called some people to help her in disposing of her corpse. They were about taking the body out when people challenged them. The people she brought quickly ran away.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the incident, adding that the victim’s corpse had been deposited in the Isolo General Hospital for autopsy.