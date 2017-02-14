Nigerians have been alerted of a possible return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London at any moment from today as he is no longer “enjoying his stay’’ outside the country.

President Buhari, who proceeded on vacation to UK on Jan. 19 for a routine medical check had indicated in a letter to the Senate, transmitted another letter to the Senate, on Feb. 5, requesting extension of time to complete the medical check-up.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, in an interview with the Channels Television in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the president would be returning to Nigeria soonest as he was no longer `comfortable’ with the extended vacation in London.

He said, “As a matter of fact, we should be getting ready to see the president in fresh and that will be soon as possible.

“The President (himself) is looking to being home to be with his people.

“I don’t think he is enjoying any longer with an extended vacation outside the country.’’