The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari had not changed plans to return to his physicians in the United Kingdom for follow-up treatment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this yesterday while reacting to a false report that President Buhari had decided to bring his doctors to Nigeria rather than return to the UK.

Shehu also denied that presidential advance team had earlier this week left for London.

“It is false news. We are not aware of the reported advance movements. The last time the president spoke about this, he said he would return to his doctors after some time. We are not aware that this has changed,” he said.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had returned from a 50-day medical vacation in London on March 10.

On his arrival at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja that time, Buhari had noted that though he felt “much better now. All I will need is to do further follow-ups within some weeks.”