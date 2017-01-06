The accidental discharge from the gun of a security operative at the Aso rock presidential villa on Wednesday, January 5 has been confirmed by the Presidency.

Two persons, including the arm bearer, were reported injured when the gun went off.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, January 5 assured Nigerians of their safety in the Presidential Villa.

Shehu said: “According to the reports received so far, the security official involved in this incident is not attached to the State House. Rather, he came on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

“Investigation revealed that the operative conducted the normal safety precaution as professionally required when the pistol accidentally fired.

“The lady by his side, a caterer, was hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged.”