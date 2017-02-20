Following allegations that N250m was budgeted for the construction of an iron gate for the proposed residence of the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, his media adviser, Laolu Akande has issued a statement regarding it that the allegations are wide off the mark.

The acting president said in a statement by his media adviser, Laolu Akande, that the Buhari administration did not include the project in either the 2016 Appropriation Act or the 2017 proposed budget.

Senator Dino Melaye was quoted as saying penultimate Thursday that funds earmarked for the project will be probed by the Senate.

The acting president distanced himself from any budget for the residence, saying he repeated to Nigerians on many occasions that his current official residence, Aguda House, is “good enough.”

The administration placed progress status of the project at 85% completed and “will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site,” Mr. Akande said.