The reports making the rounds that Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is being compelled by some State Governors to resign has been dismissed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

Ojudu described the reports fabrication in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, January 25.

The presidential aide said, “I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign.

“I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply not true. It is a fabrication. Don’t be a purveyor of fake news .

“The Vice President is behind his desk carrying out his task. The Federal Executive Council presided over by him has just ended and he has been busy receiving visitors and holding meetings.”