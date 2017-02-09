Personal Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Lauretta Onochie has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was flown in an air ambulance to the United Kingdom for check up.

Read the tweets she posted this morning below;

1. I dont blame those who believe the lies peddled by liars about the health of @MBuhari. We have been lied to in the past by PDP leaders — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 9, 2017

2. @MBuhari was clear as to what he was to do from the beginning. He was going on leave and would have a health checkup. He told Nigerians — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 9, 2017

3. When @MBuhari‘s doctors said he needed further tests, he was not shy to tell Nigerians and asked for an extension of his leave. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 9, 2017

4. Recall that when @MBuhari had issues with his ear & had to go for TREATMENT, he was open about it.

He told Nigerians as with this CHECKUP — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 9, 2017

5. Pres. Buhari is not ill. He is not in any hospital. One doesnt need to sleep over in a hospital for a checkup as the Custom is in the UK — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 9, 2017

6. Acting Pres. Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that @MBuhari is hale and hearty. He has no reason to believe otherwise or lie to Nigerians. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 9, 2017

7. Presidential Spokesman, @FemAdesina, also assured Nigerians that their president is well and alive.

He has no reason to lie. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 9, 2017

8. Info Minister, Lai Mohammed has assured there’s no correlation between @Mbuhari & Late Pres. Yar Adua@MBuhari will not lie to Nigerians — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 9, 2017

9. Most Nigerians are genuinely concerned about the health of @MBuhari. So those who peddle lies in this regard, must think about Nigerians — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 9, 2017

10. It’s a great shame that those who lied to us for 16yrs are misinforming Nigerians about a man who has been nothing but honest with them. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 9, 2017