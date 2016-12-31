The presidency has denied reports that Ibrahim Magu, has been relieved of his appointment as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Guardian newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying Mr. Magu had been asked to vacate his seat by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Officials at the presidency denied the report.

“It is not true,” presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Mr. Adesina confirmed that Mr. Buhari had not authorised Mr. Magu’s removal.

Close aides of Mr. Magu also said no such directive was received from the Attorney General’s office.

Messrs. Magu and Malami were said to have met on Friday, December 30 to finetune ‎case files on an urgent matter asked to be investigated by Mr. Buhari.