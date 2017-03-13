The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu has disclosed that it remains unknown the date his principal would return to London for further medical treatment.

Shehu however, stated that though the actual date remained uncertain, the decision would solely be determined by President Buhari and his own doctors.

Garba noted that the president had given notice that he will need to go back, which he described as is normal.

The presidential aide said this in an interview with Arise News Network on Sunday, March 12, in Abuja.

He said the return of the president is a vindication of the position by the presidency that Buhari had not died like some people had said.

“Our colleagues who were with him there – the pressure on them – everybody wanted to see the president, rulers, traditional rulers, chiefs, ministers, governors, everyone wanted to go to London and see the president and the denial of that access, which was on the advice of doctors, placed them under considerable pressure.”

Speaking on conflicting reports surrounding the president’s illness, Garba said: “You don’t say what you don’t know, that is one.

“Two, matters of medical disclosure are extremely private. In the course of the process, Femi Adesina got a long note from the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, describing what disclosure would mean in medical science.”

He added that it was up to the patient to disclose what his ailment is, as even the doctor cannot disclose it to anyone.

“Let me confirm to you that the president had no knowledge of the ailment even before he left. He just went for a medical check up,” Shehu stated.