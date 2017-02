The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said the Presidential media team see Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose as comic relief.

Adesina disclosed this in an interview with Jamz 100.1fm, this weekend.

“For us as a policy, we don’t respond to Governor Fayose and you would hardly hear us speak about him because we see what he does as comic relief. So we leave it at that”he said