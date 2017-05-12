Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and some brilliant secondary school students from the state, were yesterday, May 11 honoured by a Department in the Presidency, the President’s Schools Debate Nigeria, PSDN for performing exceptionally in an international debate competition in Singapore.

The state contingent came tops in the National Junior Engineers Technologists and Scientists, JETS competition, while in NECO examinations, the state was adjudged the best in the federation. According to coordinator of PSDN, Dare Oritu, the unique performance of Ekiti students provided the basis for the PSDN to nominate the Ekiti team to participate in the international debating championship in Singapore.

Meantime, Governor Fayose has advised the Federal Government to urgently put teachers in the drivers’ seat in the effort to ensure all round social development. Fayose added that failure by the government of the day to recognise the immense contribution of teachers to nation’s development and show true love for them, would continue to constitute a clog in her wheel of progress.

Oritu, who gave Fayose the honour for the gallant students, said the students’ performance was a testimony of the high standard of education in the state. Governor Fayose said: “We believe so much in human development Whatever you have put into the development of other sectors, for human and material development without equally developing education, is a waste of time. “You would recall that during my first time, Ekiti was number 25 in rating in WAEC out of the 36 states but when I was leaving we rose to number seven. Today, Ekiti is number one. This shows that there is a governor who is always working hard and ensuring excellence in all aspects of governance.”