The Presidency has denied speculations in several quarters in Abuja and beyond over the weekend that President Muhammadu Buhari had passed on at a London hospital where he was said to be receiving treatment.

As the day wore on, the rumours gained ground after a news website published a story that the President was dead.

The rumour soon spread like wild fire in different parts of the country with many Nigerians making frantic phone calls to ascertain the story’s accuracy.

The presidency however said on Saturday that there was no truth in the news.

Buhari had on Thursday travelled to London, United Kingdom, after writing to the National Assembly that he would be proceeding on a vacation and that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be performing the duties of the President while he was away.

“The report is hogwash,” the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, simply said when our correspondent contacted him.

Adesina also denied the report on his Twitter handle, praying for those behind it to repent.

“Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent,” he said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also took to his Twitter handle to deny the report.

Shehu wrote, “He is alive and well. President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.

“He is unlike a past president, who was at Ota with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in DC, being in two places at the same time.”

Shortly after the rumor began to spread on Saturday, PUNCH observed that the President’s family members were unperturbed in Aso Rock.