The Presidency has offered reasons as to why former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Ibrahim Zakzaky are still in detention despite court orders.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said on Tuesday, May 23 that Dasuki is still being in held because there are additional charges against him for which he has not been granted bail.

He added that security agencies were still conducting investigations on some allegations against the ex-NSA which necessitates his continued detention.

He also said Ibrahim Zakzaky, is still in detention for his own safety.

Garba Shehu disclosed this while addressing State House correspondents on the successes made by the Muhammadu Buhari administration since coming to power in 2015.

Shehu said the fear of the government was that there would be a breakdown of law and order if Mr. Zakzaky was allowed to go home.

“Government has a responsibility to ensure his safety,” he said.

“He is not in a prison type of detention. He is in the company of his wife and children voluntarily..

“Government is being compassionate on this matter. There is an overall public good that government is looking at in this matter,” he said.