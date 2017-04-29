The possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari resigning his position as being suggested in some quarters has been discarded by the Presidency.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity while speaking on Friday, April 28 said those calling for the President’s resignation were merely expressing their opinion.

According to him, the views of over 15 million Nigerians that voted for the President were more important than such opinions, while expressing confidence that God would fully restore Buhari’s health.

The President returned from medical vacation to the United Kingdom on March 10, where he spent 49 days. And since his return from vacation, Buhari has been absent at some Federal Executive Council meetings, including that of last Wednesday, where Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided.

It was learnt that the President needed some rest and had “asked that all the files on his table be brought to him at his official residence in the Presidential Villa.”

Adesina had attended the launch of the book, “Against the Run of Play,” written by Olusegun Adeniyi, Chairman, ThisDay Editorial Board and former Special Adviser, Media to late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

The President’s absence from public functions for weeks now, has heightened public concerns about the President’s state of health with some Nigerians calling for Buhari’s resignation should he be unfit to deal with the rigours of office.

When asked if the President would yield to the calls for his resignation by some Nigerians over his poor health, Adesina said, “Well, it is an opinion, but don’t forget that about 15 million people elected the president so if one or two people expressed their opinion, will their opinions override that of 15 million people who voted for him? So those who are expressing their opinions have rights to their opinions.”

Adesina, however, expressed confidence that through prayers of Nigerians, God would fully restore Buhari’s health.