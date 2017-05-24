President Muhammadu Buhari would win like he did in 2015 if another presidential election were to be held today, the Presidency has said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this on Tuesday, May 23, while addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was joined by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina; and the SSA on Media and Publicity to the Acting President, Laolu Akande.

Shehu said Nigerians were happy with Buhari and would still vote for him despite whatever the Peoples Democratic Party and other opposition parties might be saying.

He said the confidence reposed in Buhari by ordinary Nigerians had remained unshaken because the President, according to him, is doing what they want.

“The confidence reposed in Buhari by ordinary Nigerians had remained unshaken because the president, according to him, is doing what they want,” he said.