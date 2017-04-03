Despite strong resistance to the war against corruption currently championed by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the presidency has assured that the anti-corruption fight won’t stop.

“Let me say one thing. Those whose illicit ways of accumulating money have been stopped will criticize this government but all that will not derail the unfaltering commitment of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the war against corruption,” a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said in a radio program Hannu Da Yawa on FRCN Kaduna at the weekend.

He argued that the President declared rooting out corruption as one of the cardinal policies of his election campaign.

“He is aware that this was one of the main reasons why Nigerians in their millions put their trust in him; the main reason they voted him into power in 2015.

“To keep that trust of ordinary Nigerians who voted him into the office, he has vowed to give corruption a good fight. He will not let them down.”

Malam Garba admitted that so far, the battle to uproot corruption from Nigeria has not been easy. “Corruption has been fighting back vehemently, finding accomplices in various forms and guises. Nevertheless, the Buhari administration will not relent.”

He said in the program that the days when corruption reigned indiscriminately in Nigeria are over. “Nothing will return our country to those sad, old days of wanton thievery that have plunged us into the economic mess from which Nigeria is currently recovering. The war against corruption in Nigeria is one of those clashes between good and evil, where good is determined to triumph.”