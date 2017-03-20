The Presidency on Sunday said revealed that when President Muhammadu Buhari was not in his office, he worked from home when most civil servants had closed for work adding that he does not follow official working hours because he was on duty at all times.

He disclosed this in an interview with Pyramid Radio in Kano State on Sunday.

Shehu was responding to questions on Buhari’s work schedule, since he returned from his medical vacation in the UK.

He said: “I read those analysis and I believe they were mostly wrong. What they don’t understand is that the president doesn’t follow official working hours because he is on duty all the time.

“He has another office by his living room. So, he works from home when most civil servants have closed.

“His (the president’s) reply to the people for their support and trust is to work much harder for them. The president didn’t have a day off or even a light week at all throughout his week of resumption,” he stated.

Shehu added that Buhari devoted the last week to policy issues and not ceremonial events as widely assumed.