The Presidency has reacted to reports doing the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, says nothing unpleasant has happened to the president.

He described the speculations as “baseless rumour”, urging Nigerians to disregard them.

“Baseless rumors are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved president, Muhammadu Buhari,” he tweeted.

“If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic

“Nothing unpleasant has happened to the president. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls.”

Baseless rumors are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari. Chat to check prices of phones, TVs, appliances etc on Facebook Messenger — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) May 14, 2017

If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it bcos it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) May 14, 2017