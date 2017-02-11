President Muhammadu Buhari’s imminent return from London, United Kingdom where he has been for a few weeks for his medical vacation has put the presidential aides on standby.

PUNCH gathers that Buhari was being expected this weekend. The sources within the Presidency said presidential aides and officials of the Protocol Unit, as well as security operatives, had been put on the alert over the President’s imminent arrival.

One of the sources said, “The President is expected back this weekend. We are expecting him to return either on Saturday or Sunday.

“As of now, we are not sure of the time of his arrival yet. The Protocol Unit will confirm that to us later.”

Another official said if the President would return by Saturday afternoon, his arrival time would be clear by the (Saturday) morning.

Amidst growing concern that Buhari had extended his vacation indefinitely as his new resumption date was not included in his latest letter to the National Assembly, Adesina had during the week, said the President would return sooner than expected.

“In a communication to the National Assembly, the President did not disclose when he is coming back but the President may be coming back sooner than people think,” the presidential spokesman had told a television station.

Atiku urges Nigerians to pray for President