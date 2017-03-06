Nigerians have been warned to shelve any plan they might have to visit the US except there is an urgent reason for them to go there.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this via a statement signed by her media aide, Abdurrahman Balogun.

The statement said it became important to issue the warning due to the reports of Nigerians being denied entry into the US.

“In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria,” the statement said.

“In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled.”

Dabiri-Erewa said that “no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities” and said postponements should last until the Donald Trump administration’s policy on immigration is clear.

She said that the statement “is only to advise Nigerians without any compelling or essential reasons to visit the US to consider rescheduling their trip until there is clarity on the new immigration policy”.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians in the diaspora to abide by the rules and regulations of their host countries and be good ambassadors of the country.

There has been uncertainty around the world since Donald Trump announced a travel ban few weeks after his inauguration.

The travel ban, which affected predominantly Muslim nations, has since been suspended by a court order.

Trump is expected to roll out a revised immigration policy this week.