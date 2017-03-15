Founder and Leader of the Church of Rabbi in Ghana has said President Akufo-Addo might die in six months if nothing is done to reverse a curse on him.

Ghana medium, Adom Online, reports that Prophet Kwabena Tawiah indicated that some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, and members of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, had visited shrines to kill the President.

Asked about the motive behind this evil plot, Prophet Tawiah revealed in an interview on Adom News that some people in the NPP were still bitter about the victory of President Akufo-Addo.

Citing the death of late President John Evans Atta Mills as an example, the Prophet said the assailants intend to use the same method to eliminate the President.

He said, “I warned Atta Mills about the plot to kill him, he ignored me and look at what happened. They intend to use the same method to kill Nana Addo.”

Prophet Tawiah, however, cautioned the NPP not to make ‘nonsense’ out of his predictions because the doom that befell the late Atta Mills may repeat itself if the right steps were not taken.

“I challenge the NPP to consult any deity to prove me wrong. They would be shocked if they don’t take the necessary precautions to protect President Akufo-Addo”, he insisted.