Despite the non-confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the senate the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to remove him.

It was further stated that Magu could continue in acting capacity indefinitely.

PUNCH reports that the committee had resolved to communicate its resolution to the President in writing.

The Chairman of the PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), said the resolution was unanimous and that members were of the view that removing Magu would negatively affect the war against corruption.

He said, “I had a telephone conference with all members of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption and we unanimously agreed that Magu is the best candidate in this country for that position and that he should continue acting indefinitely until he is confirmed and there should be no change whatsoever; otherwise, there will be a major setback in the fight against corruption.

“We observed that those who do not want him are those who are opposed to the fight against corruption. So, we are 100 per cent behind him.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency, on Thursday, March 16 said it would not respond to the rejection of the nomination of Magu until it received a formal communication from the Senate on the development.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, stated this on his Twitter handle.

“The Presidency will respond to the non-clearance of Magu as EFCC boss after it receives official communication in writing from the Senate,” Adesina wrote.

Recall the Senate had, on Wednesday, rejected Magu’s nomination for the second time.