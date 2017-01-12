Mike Eze-Nwalie popularly known as ‘pretty mike’ has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks.

The 30-year-old club owner in Ikeja area of the State, was arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos State Government after news emerged on social media of the development.

The suspect, in pictures which had since gone viral on the internet, was seen putting leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos.

The development caused outrage from many quarters with people calling on government to act fast to put a rein on such type of bizarre anti-social behavior.

Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigation and had given useful statement to the police and was released after given an undertaking to desist from putting any woman or man on a leash to dehumanize them.

According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour.