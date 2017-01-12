Mike Eze-Nwalie popularly known as ‘pretty mike’ has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks.
The 30-year-old club owner in Ikeja area of the State, was arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos State Government after news emerged on social media of the development.
The suspect, in pictures which had since gone viral on the internet, was seen putting leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos.
The development caused outrage from many quarters with people calling on government to act fast to put a rein on such type of bizarre anti-social behavior.
Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigation and had given useful statement to the police and was released after given an undertaking to desist from putting any woman or man on a leash to dehumanize them.
According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour.
2 on “Lagos State Govt Arrests ‘Pretty Mike’, The Man Who Goes About With Girls On Chains Like Dogs”
TALK OF OSU CASTE SYSTEM DEY ARE DERE TALK OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING DEY TOP D LIST JUST FOR MONEY &OSTENTATIOUS LIVING WHEN WILL MY BROTHERS IN D EAST LEARN! IMAGINE DIS ROGUE AGAIN EXPLOITING POOR GIRLS! HE SHOULD BE CHAINED LIKE A MONKEY &PARADED ACROSS IKEJA STREETS NGBO PIA GINISI
KEMI OLUNLOYO AGAIN! DAT MAD WOMAN SUPPORTING UGLY MIKE BABARIC BEHAVIOUR CHAINING POOR GALS! U KEMI & DAT BASTARD SHOULD BE CHAINED TOGETHER WITH ONLY UNDIES PUT ON OMOLANKE &PARADED ALL OVER LAGOS ! U DIS MERE KARUWA KOFORUN !